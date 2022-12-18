Kari Lake is going off the deep end over election being "stolen" from her

Kari Lake, who was Arizona's Republican gubernatorial candidate, is vowing to push back against the so-called "evil b--tards" who she believes stole the governor's election from her.

According to Mediaite, footage of Lake's recent speech at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate has emerged. The clip, which was obtained by The Republican Accountability Project, features Lake claiming the election was successfully stolen. Now, the footage is circulating on Twitter.

Speaking to the crowd of attendees, Lake said, "We just had such a huge movement going into election day, so to watch these people – these evil b--tards."

She continued, "Can I say that here, is that alright? To watch them steal this in broad daylight, and if they think they are going to get away with it, they messed with the wrong b---h, ok?"

The crowd responded to Lake in a receptive manner.

Lake's latest rant follows her refusal to concede the race. The angry gubernatorial candidate has also filed court documents challenging the election results due to speculation of voter fraud.

"Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, is scheduled to take the oath of office as Arizona's governor on Monday, Jan. 2. Lake lawyer Bryan Blehm, who was the attorney for the Cyber Ninjas' partisan election review last year, had asked the judge for a three-day hearing on Lake's election claims," KPNX reported. "Hobbs' attorney warned during Tuesday's court hearing that dragging out the case could cast a pall on the January inauguration."

Watch below: