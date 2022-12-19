“I would be looking at money trails”: Security expert sounds the alarm over Mar-a-Lago docs storage

A former National Counterterrorism Center recently expressed concern about the latest reports from The New York Times.

That report included photos of guests at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as they stood feet away from the storage closet that housed the classified documents at the center of the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation.

Speaking with MSNBC's Alex Witt, Oliva Troye —who served as an advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence— weighed in with her reaction.

During the discussion, Witt asked Troye, "How dangerous is this" in reference to what the NYT report suggests.

Troye said, "It's completely reckless, and this is a complete slap in the face for every military intelligence officer that has ever served. It is a betrayal of our entire national security committee community to think that former commander-in-chief did this to us and, when I see these images, actually it pains me."

She continued, "I get physically ill because I think of the potential damage for people out there on the field, potential damage to things that have been in the works for decades. Things that people give their lives for — Fathers, mothers, daughters, sons. I mean, people who have served. That is what I think about."

She also offered a word of advice that might be beneficial for the ongoing investigation. "At this point, I would be looking at money trails here," she advised. "Because how did people not know that this was there? Certainly, someone did. Where did those documents go, where does that lead to, why were they there, and who benefited from this?"

Watch the video below or at this link.