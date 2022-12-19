Trump Jr. says social media boosts right-wingers

Donald Trump Jr. accused social media platforms of promoting the content of conservative "lunatics" instead of his messages.

During a Sunday speech at Turning Point USA's America Fest 2022, Trump Jr. claimed that the visibility of his social media posts had been restricted.

"Then we saw, it was me they were trying to cancel," he told the crowd. "I'm like, shocking. I'm so shocked that people that are effective communicators, people who engage in the insanity we are up against, of course, those are the ones that they shut down."

"You know who they [boosted]?" he asked. "People that can't articulate a point, who look ridiculous, those are the people on the right because we all have our lunatics. They'll boost that to make it seem like that's the fight."

