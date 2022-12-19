Trump Jr. says social media boosts right-wingers

Trump Jr. claims that the visibility of his social media posts have been restricted

By David Edwards

Published December 19, 2022 4:00AM (EST)

Donald Trump Jr., son of former US President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on February 27, 2022. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Donald Trump Jr., son of former US President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on February 27, 2022. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

Donald Trump Jr. accused social media platforms of promoting the content of conservative "lunatics" instead of his messages.

During a Sunday speech at Turning Point USA's America Fest 2022, Trump Jr. claimed that the visibility of his social media posts had been restricted.

"Then we saw, it was me they were trying to cancel," he told the crowd. "I'm like, shocking. I'm so shocked that people that are effective communicators, people who engage in the insanity we are up against, of course, those are the ones that they shut down."

"You know who they [boosted]?" he asked. "People that can't articulate a point, who look ridiculous, those are the people on the right because we all have our lunatics. They'll boost that to make it seem like that's the fight."

Watch below:

 


By David Edwards

MORE FROM David Edwards

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Partner Raw Story Trump Jr.

Trending Articles from Salon