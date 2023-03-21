For a new take on old traditions, consider this Passover grazing board

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

Passover is a holiday that celebrates spring, rebirth and redemption. Passover traditions change and evolve — no two Seders are the same, which makes them so special. One delightful tradition I stick to is the frequent instruction to drink wine (I don't need to be reminded, but it's a great excuse). Another is having the youngest child ask "The Four Questions," explaining what Passover is about (the exodus of the Jews from Egypt) and answering, "why is this night different from all other nights?" In my family, I was always the youngest child, so I sang the questions in Hebrew until I was 35. My mother always joked that all she got from my Hebrew school education was the Four Questions. (I actually think that made the tuition worth it.)

With my own kids now shouldering this burden, I can relax! No more anxiety about singing in front of everyone, which means I can drink my wine and chill. And now that I don't have stage fright, I've realized there's something seriously lacking: snacks. So I have a fifth question to add to the mix — why no snacks at Passover? I don't see a good reason to exclude appetizers from this meal. We have to sit through a long service while dipping herbs in salt water, reciting prayers in Hebrew and repeatedly washing hands, all without more than a bite or two of matzo until dinner. Isn't this holiday about freedom? We're asked to recline at the table and drink wine, all sans nosh? (Honestly, I usually end up sneaking little matzo, charoset and horseradish sandwiches under the table).

This year, I'm changing up my family's tradition and serving a Passover grazing board to kick off Seder the best way I know how — with plenty of snacks. (To be clear, this board isn't meant to replace the Seder plate, but rather to add another layer of food tradition and snacking possibilities to the day.)

Classic Elements

To honor tradition, I include the basic elements of a Seder plate on my board. I serve matzo alongside decorative ramekins filled with horseradish and charoset, plus fresh parsley. I like to layer the matzo decoratively across the center of the board because, after all, it's the star of the show.

Modern Touches

Colorful fruit and vegetables reflect the culinary and historical themes of Passover and they add a modern flare. Asparagus and marinated artichoke hearts provide a splash of color and contrasting texture. My family doesn't keep Kosher, so I like to add plenty of cheese to my grazing boards — I reach for a creamy goat's milk cheese like Vermont Creamery Coupole, a hard cheese like Pecorino and a semi-hard cheese like Manchego. Nuts and dried fruit reflect Passover culinary traditions, while chocolate-covered matzo and macaroons are a sweet finishing touch.

Serving Options

To assemble this grazing board, a flat surface works best. I've used a stone slate, a wooden board and even a vintage Seder plate — any option works, as long as it's a sizable serving piece. When it's time to dig in, I always break out my mother's, aunt's and grandmother's China for Passover — the mix-and-match dishes tell the story of my family history. It feels like a sweet homage to Passover and to my family to remember our past.

Passover is about honoring traditions and rituals, but it's also a holiday about enlightenment and evolution, about inclusion and progress. I hope this grazing board becomes a new cherished tradition for your family, as it has for mine.