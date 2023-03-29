The Manhattan grand jury that has been examining former President Donald Trump's alleged hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels is not expected to hear evidence in the case for the next month, mainly due to a previously scheduled hiatus, a person familiar with the proceedings told Politico.

Due to the break, any indictment of the former president will likely not come until late April at the earliest. However, the grand jury's schedule could change, as it frequently has in the past few weeks. It is ultimately District Attorney Alvin Bragg's choice of when the grand jury will reconvene if prosecutors want them to meet during the planned breaks.

The grand jury heard testimony in the case on Monday, but is not meeting on Wednesday and will examine evidence in a separate matter on Thursday, the source told Politico. They are also scheduled to consider another case next Monday and Wednesday, and are not expected to meet on Thursday due to the Passover holiday, according to the source.

The hiatus in the following two weeks was first scheduled when the grand jury convened in January, the person said.

While there is no official deadline for bringing an indictment against the former president, there were signs in recent weeks that the grand jury was gearing up toward a vote, especially after prosecutors offered Trump the chance to testify before the panel (which he declined). That is usually regarded as one of the last steps of a criminal investigation.

Trump has denied the affair with Daniels, and any wrongdoing associated with the $130,000 payment that was made to her through his former lawyer Michael Cohen.

Some legal observers were taken aback by the grand jury going on a break.

"They are what now?" exclaimed former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade.

"Huh?!" wrote former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman. "That's nuts, and it's not just [because] of a previous schedule. Must be a tactical decision perhaps having to do [with] Fulton County and not going 1st."

"Have to imagine Bragg feels the need to shore up an important part of the case," Litman continued. "Fine, but how was it not done from the inception of the renewed investigation. And again, 'previously scheduled hiatus'?? Please."

However, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti cautioned that there was nothing implicit about the hiatus.

"It's a good thing that the Manhattan DA is proceeding carefully and getting his ducks in a row. Rushing into an ill-considered prosecution is a bad idea," he wrote on Twitter. "This is not a 'delay.' There is no deadline to indict," he explained. "Trump's claims about his arrest date are speculation, nothing more."