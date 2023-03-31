MAGA House GOP slammed for "ignoring all the evidence" to defend “disgraced former president”

Progressives on Thursday cheered the news that disgraced ex-president Donald Trump has become the first former chief executive of the United States to be indicted, after he was formally charged by a New York grand jury that has been investigating hush-money payments he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

But while progressives hailed the development as a necessary culmination of myriad investigations into the former president's many alleged crimes, some suggested it doesn't go far enough.

"Donald Trump was the most corrupt president in American history," said Noah Bookbinder, a former federal prosecutor who currently heads Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

"He has spent his entire political career dodging accountability for his wanton disregard for the law. It is finally catching up to him," Bookbinder said. "The charges in New York are the first ever brought against him, but they will not be the last."

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., noted the historic nature of the indictment but said it was necessary to preserve justice.

"Indicting a former President is a horrible precedent; the only precedent worse than that is to not indict Donald Trump if there is evidence that he committed crimes," he wrote on Twitter. "This is a somber moment for America. We should let the judicial system do its job without interference."

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., took a similarly reserved tack, calling it " a somber day for America." He said, "Donald Trump deserves every protection provided to him by the Constitution. As that unfolds, let us neither celebrate nor destroy. Justice benefits us all."

Those not in office were notably less subdued.

Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, hailed the indictment but noted that bringing Trump to justice is long overdue.

"Let's be honest: After inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, pressuring local officials to overturn the 2020 election, receiving financial kickbacks from foreign powers, and numerous other crimes during his presidency, it's embarrassing and infuriating that the first indictment against Trump is about…Stormy Daniels," Green said.

As Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his prosecutors have been burrowing further into the Trump payments to Daniels, the ex-president has been making numerous veiled threats of violence if he's charged. In a post to his failing social media site, Trump warned of "catastrophic" "potential death & destruction" which could follow any indictments he may face.

Responding to Trump's threats, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., noted that it was the duty of policymakers and citizens to support the impartial administration of justice.

"Now it is up to all of us, as citizens and elected leaders, to support accountability and to follow the facts where they lead," she said. "Political interference in a criminal investigation, up to and including incitement of violence, are hallmarks of democratic decline. I hope all of my colleagues will join me in supporting justice and accountability—regardless of party—for the sake of our democracy."

Accountable.US Executive Director Tony Carrk noted in a statement that House Republicans have been running interference for Trump:

"Today's news is the first step in showing that no one is above the law. It is striking to watch the MAGA House GOP ignore all evidence and bend over backwards to support the disgraced former president. These are the same Republicans who are coordinating with Trump himself on how to use their investigative authority. These are the same Republican lawmakers who have tried to discredit the Manhattan District Attorney. And they're the same people who defended Trump after he incited the violent attempted insurrection on our Capitol. House Republicans are throwing their support behind Trump because they're desperate to help him enact his extreme, unpopular agenda including cutting Social Security and passing a national abortion ban."