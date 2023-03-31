“Teary-eyed” Lindsey Graham goes on Fox News to beg viewers to give indicted Trump "money"

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., did not take the news of Donald Trump's indictment well, appearing on Fox News on Thursday night to beg viewers to donate money to the former president.

During an appearance on Sean Hannity's show, amid the network's collective meltdown over the indictment, Graham defended Trump after a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday voted to indict the former president in connection to a 2016 hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Graham claimed that the indictment was motivated by "hatred" and argued that Democrats "fear Trump at the ballot box" despite President Joe Biden winning by 7 million votes in the last election.

"They're trying to drain him dry," a bleary-eyed Graham said. "He's spent more money on lawyers than most people spent on campaigns."

The indictment in Manhattan may just be the beginning of Trump's legal troubles this year. He is also facing a criminal investigation in Georgia regarding his attempts to overthrow the 2020 election, and another criminal investigation by the Justice Department over his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his private estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. He will also be tried in April over his alleged rape of journalist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s.

During a span of just two minutes, Graham pled viewers to visit Trump's website and donate three times.

"Donald J. Trump.com. Go tonight. Give the president some money to fight this bullsh*t," Graham begged. "This is going to destroy America. We're going to fight back at the ballot box. We're not going to give in. How does this end Sean? Trump wins in court and he wins the election. That's how this ends."

Hannity then asked the senator: "How do you get the thirty-four counts on this in your view?"

"How do you do it? Well if, if you got a pile of crap and you chop it up thirty-four times, it's still a pile of crap," Graham said. "It's duplicitous charging. They're trying to smear the guy. They're trying to take cases that nobody else would take and resurrect him. This is literally legal voodoo. This is political persecution. This is a combination of political hatred and selective prosecution on steroids."

"To those who are listening tonight: If you believe Trump is being treated poorly and wrongly, stand up and help the man," Graham continued his emotional plea, later adding that their prayers would also be welcomed. "Pray for him. Go to Donald J. Trump.com and give money so he can defend himself."

"This is a moment in American history. This is the most irresponsible and dangerous decision by a prosecutor in the history of the country," Graham added. "He's opened up Pandora's Box against the presidency itself," he continued. "This is a danger to the presidency. This is turning the rule of law upside down to destroy a man, Donald J. Trump, who the left fears. Do not let them get away with this vote. Show up at the ballot box. Donald J. Trump.com. Give the man some money so he can fight." Hannity thanked him as his studio audience applauded.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

During the interview, a heckler in the audience was heard screaming at Graham.

"This is a wonderful day. You lie by omission and you lie," the heckler said before the sound was cut off.

Graham quickly drew social media scorn over his appearance.

"Are you saying Trump threatened to release dirt on everyone if he goes to jail? Is that why he is teary-eyed and panicked?" said one user.

British journalist Anthony Davis pointed out, "Lindsey Graham is literally crying over Trump, like a devastated boyfriend. And then goes on to grift for cash on his behalf?! The cult is strong with this one… #TrumpIndictment"

Joe Scarborough also mocked Graham on Friday, playing a montage of the senator's pleas before comparing him to predatory televangelists like Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker and Oral Roberts.

"Trump so constantly hustles his supporters for money. Is he a billionaire, or is he not? Legal fees should be a rounding error in his checking account, but he is constantly hustling his supporters for money to pay his legal bills," co-host Willie Geist said.

"I always talk about the Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker approach to politics scamming people like my grandmother out of their social security checks, $25 here, $50 there.," Scarborough said. "I've got to say, that Lindsey Graham moment, he's tearing up … Lindsey knows what a bad man Donald Trump is. Lindsey is the one who said if we make him our nominee, he'll destroy the Republican party, and we deserve it."

"Lindsey almost crying there, that reminded me of Oral Roberts climbing up into his tower in the '80s, saying, 'Give me $3 million or I'm not coming down from this tower,'" Scarborough said.