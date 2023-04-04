“It’s kind of a Jesus Christ thing": Trump rejected plan for quiet arraignment — demanded spectacle

Former President Donald Trump rejected proposals for a quiet arraignment and demanded a public spectacle when he arrives at the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday, according to Rolling Stone.

A law enforcement official told the outlet that Trump was offered the opportunity to be arraigned over Zoom but shot down the proposal.

"He wanted a perp walk; he wanted daylight hours," the source said. "He wants to get out of the vehicle and walk up the stairs. This is a nightmare for Secret Service, but they can only strongly suggest — not order — that Trump enter through the secure tunnels. Trump wants to greet the crowd. This should be a surprise to no one — especially not his detail."

"It's kind of a Jesus Christ thing. He is saying, 'I'm absorbing all this pain from all around from everywhere so you don't have to,'" the source told the outlet.

Always one for the optics, Trump's insistence on a public-facing booking does not come as a surprise. A New York Times report last month indicated that Trump has described the idea of a perp walk as "fun" and "welcomes the idea of being paraded by the authorities before a throng of reporters and news cameras."

"He has even mused openly about whether he should smile for the assembled media," the report added.

A source closely linked to Trump's legal team has stated that Trump wants to foment a spectacle worthy of invigorating MAGA supporters, denying the Secret Service's wishes to conduct the proceedings outside of court business hours.

A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed to Rolling Stone that officials have "been meeting with NYPD and state court officers for the last couple of weeks regarding safety and security concerns for the courthouse, areas around the courthouse, and the appearance of the former president."

Trump is expected to plead not guilty regarding his role in hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The arraignment is currently scheduled for 2:30 pm EST; however, a law enforcement official shared with Rolling Stone that the ex-president is due to arrive at the courthouse at 11:30 am. His legal team pushed for cameras to be kept out of the courtroom to stave off a media circus. The judge overseeing the case on Monday ruled that he would allow still cameras in the courtroom but no video.

Rolling Stone reported that snipers will be situated on rooftops, while NYPD stands at the ready outside, in riot gear, in anticipation of protests.

"It will be a shitshow," according to the law enforcement official.

Last month, ahead of his indictment, Trump stoked unrest when he encouraged his followers to protest his expected arrest in a Truth Social Tirade.

"IT'S TIME!!!" he wrote. "WE ARE A NATION IN STEEP DECLINE, BEING LED INTO WORLD WAR III BY A CROOKED POLITICIAN WHO DOESN'T EVEN KNOW HE'S ALIVE, BUT WHO IS SURROUNDED BY EVIL & SINISTER PEOPLE WHO, BASED ON THEIR ACTIONS ON DEFUNDING THE POLICE, DESTROYING OUR MILITARY, OPEN BORDERS, NO VOTER I.D., INFLATION, RAISING TAXES, & MUCH MORE, CAN ONLY HATE OUR NOW FAILING USA. WE JUST CAN'T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY'RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!"