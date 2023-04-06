"Epic f**king media fail": Jon Stewart excoriates Trump indictment coverage

Comedian Jon Stewart went after 24-hour cable news networks like CNN and MSNBC for their "jaded" coverage that simultaneously hyped up former President Donald Trump's arraignment and claimed the indictment was a disappointment.

"Oh, were you disappointed, were you depressed?" Stewart asked sarcastically in a clip from an upcoming episode of his Apple TV+ show "The Problem With Jon Stewart."

"Here's why: Because you treated this like the final confrontation with Thanos and then it actually just played out like what it was, a boring-as-shit legal procedure at the very beginning of what will be a long, drawn-out, laborious legal process," he said.

He then chastised the networks for being "let down by the expectations you motherf***ers created," playing clips of commentators like MSNBC's Chris Hayes and CNN contributor Andrew McCabe who said Trump's case is "unimpressive" and "not a slam dunk."

"Only our media, those cloistered, short attention span, own-ass-spelunking defenders of democracy, find a president paying hush money to a Playboy model and an adult film star, and then cooking the books to help himself win an election, underwhelming and boring," Stewart said.

Stewart then shared one last clip of MSNBC anchors talking about why "the silence of Mitch McConnell—fall or no fall—speaks volumes."

The comedian ended his segment by declaring the situation an "epic f***ing media fail!"