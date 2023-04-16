Are you putting vinegar on your eggs? You should be

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

There are infinite ways to use vinegar in the kitchen, and while you're probably aware of many of them—for pickles, marinades, dressings—some might surprise you.

For his new cookbook, "Acid Trip: Travels in the World of Vinegar," author Michael Harlan Turkell traveled the world exploring the vinegar traditions of France, Italy, Austria, Japan, and North America. Along the way, he asked chefs from Boston's Barbara Lynch to Houston's Chris Shepherd what they do with the tangy elixir, and boy, did they have ideas. Below are just a few.

Fried Egg With Vinegar

While it may seem odd to an American palate, serving eggs topped with vinegar is not uncommon in France. Parisian chef Bertrand Auboyneau's version fries an egg in "an ample knob of butter," then reduces a couple tablespoons of white wine vinegar in the leftover pan butter, and tops the whole thing with chopped tarragon. You can try his version, or just sprinkle a touch of vinegar over your next batch of scrambled eggs.

Ice Cream With Vinegar

Jeni Britton Bauer of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams shares a recipe for Parmesan Ice Cream with Balsamic Cherry Shrub. And while that sounds absolutely amazing, you can achieve a similar-yet-simpler flavor by spooning a bit of real-deal balsamic over ice cream at home.

Pepper And Vinegar Jelly

Vinegar loves heat, and Boston chef Barbara Lynch combines them in her recipe for pepper jelly. Diced bell peppers and jalapenos are combined in an apple cider vinegar syrup that Turkell says is great on a cheese board or even a BLT.

Vinegar Pie

This one is a classic, although perhaps one you've never heard. Born of the Depression, vinegar is used instead of then-pricey citrus to provide tang to a custard base. "Acid Trip" includes a version from Houston chef Chris Shepherd, who adapted a customer's family recipe after she called to ask if they made her childhood favorite.

Vinegar Negroni

You have, perhaps, had vinegar in cocktails. But have you had a vinegar negroni? Acid Trip features Brooklyn bartender Damon Boelte's version, which includes strawberries and cucumber. Try it out at home by making a classic negroni—equal parts Campari, sweet vermouth, and gin—and then adding a drop of balsamic on top.

Pickled Sausages

These bar snacks are made by letting cooked sausages like Kielbasa sit in a brine of garlic, sugar, bay leaves, and apple cider vinegar for about a week. Turkell includes a recipe from a friend in the book, but get a feel for the flavor by sprinkling a bit of apple cider vinegar over sliced sausages on your next snack plate.







