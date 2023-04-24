"Earth-shaking moment": Watch Fox News announce Tucker Carlson's departure live on the air

Carlson's last show at the network has already aired, Fox said in a statement

By Gabriella Ferrigine

News Fellow

Published April 24, 2023 1:03PM (EDT)

Tucker Carlson (Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
Tucker Carlson (Janos Kummer/Getty Images)

Fox News announced on Monday that it is cutting ties with longtime host Tucker Carlson.

"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," Fox said in a press release. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

The statement also added that Carlson's last program was Friday, April 21. "'Fox News Tonight' will air live at 8PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named," the statement added. 

Fox host Harris Faulkner read the statement during a brief Monday segment, also thanking Carlson "for his service to the network." 

Related

Elon Musk and "Tucker Carlson Tonight": A distracting match made in misinformation paradise

Media reporter Brian Stetler called the ouster an "earth-shaking moment in cable news."

"The biggest 'tell' in Fox's press release about Tucker Carlson's exit is that he is not getting a final show. No chance to say goodbye on his own terms or point people to his next home," Stelter tweeted.

"This is obviously a bombshell given his prominence in the political and media world," tweeted Fox News media reporter Howard Kurtz.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

News of Carlson's leaving the conservative media network comes on the heels of Fox host Dan Bongino's announcement last week that he would be leaving Fox after he and the outlet were unable to reach terms on a new contract. 

"Folks, regretfully, last week was my last show on Fox News," Bongino said Thursday on his podcast. "It's tough. It's tough to say that. You know, I've been there doing hits and working there for 10 years … so the show ending was tough."

"I want you to know it's not some big conspiracy," Bongino added. "I promise you. There's no acrimony. This wasn't some WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn't come to terms on an extension."

It's unclear what precipitated Carlson's departure but the split comes just days after the network agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems nearly $800 million to settle a defamation lawsuit. Discovery in the suit revealed Carlson trashing the same Trump election conspiracy theories he aired while severely lashing out at the former president.

"I hate him passionately," Carlson wrote in one text, harshly lambasting Trump's lawyers for advancing baseless narratives. 

"He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong," Carlson wrote in one text.

Read more

about Tucker Carlson


By Gabriella Ferrigine

Gabriella Ferrigine is a news fellow at Salon. She began writing at a young age, inspired by the many books she read as well as the world around her. Originally from the Jersey Shore, she moved to New York City in 2016 to attend Columbia University, where she received her B.A. in English and M.A. in American Studies. Currently, Gabriella is pursuing an M.A. in Magazine Journalism at NYU. Prior to working at Salon, she was a staff writer at NowThis News.

MORE FROM Gabriella Ferrigine

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Aggregate Fox News Howard Kurtz Politics Tucker Carlson

Trending Articles from Salon