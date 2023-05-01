"He was vilified": Trump insists he was treated worse than president who was assassinated

Former President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News on Sunday claimed that he was treated worse than Abraham Lincoln — who was assassinated after winning the Civil War.

Host Mark Levin pressed Trump on his reflections on his presidency.

"When you put your head on the pillow at night, do you think about this stuff?" Levin asked. "You'll wonder about this stuff you say. What the hell did I get myself into? What do you think?"

"So if I had to do again, I would have done it with all I have to go through," Trump replied.

"Look, they say that Andrew Jackson was the most vilified person. His wife died during this thing, and they said such horrible things. And he had a very tough presidency. He was a very good president. He was a great general and a good president. Abraham Lincoln, they say, was, you know, he had a civil war going on. All right. But Abraham Lincoln had — was just vilified. He was," the former president said.

"But now they say Trump got treated the worst of all because what they did is they came up with phony stuff, Russia, Russia, Russia," he claimed. "It was all hoaxes, the Mueller witch hunt, which turned out to be no collusion. You know, after two and a half years, no collusion. I could have told them that the first day and they had the laptop. They could have figured that out, because on the laptop, if you look at it, you could have figured that out easy."

Trump continued: "But there's never been anything. Despite that. People are saying it was one of the most successful presidencies in history, and I believe it was again, we built the greatest economy ever. We'll do it again. We built — we did things rebuilding the United States military. I rebuilt it and then we ended Space Force. We ended the force. We added a branch of the military hasn't been done in 80 years since Air Force and Space Force is turning out to be one of the most. It'll turn out to be one of the most important. You know, we were being left by Russia and China because we weren't doing anything in space and spaces where it's going to be at now."