"Trump keeps defaming E. Jean Carroll": Trump's new Truth Social attack could badly backfire

Donald Trump attacked E. Jean Carroll after she amended her 2019 defamation lawsuit to include the former president's attacks at this month's CNN town hall.

Carroll's Monday filing followed Trump's continued denial of her sexual assault and defamation allegations, even after a jury found the ex-president liable for both counts on May 9. The columnist is seeking further damages in addition to the $5 million she was awarded earlier this month.

During a CNN town hall appearance only a day after being found liable, Trump repudiated Carroll's claims, calling her a "wack job" and referring to the case as "a rigged deal."

"This conduct supports a very substantial punitive damages award in Carroll's favor both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further defamation, and to deter others from doing the same," the filing says.

NBC reported that the newly refined suit seeks a total of at least $10 million in damages as well as additional "punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial."

"I don't know E. Jean Carroll," Trump wrote in a Tuesday Truth Social post. "I never met her or touched her ￼(except on a celebrity line with her African American husband who she disgustingly called the "Ape,"), I wouldn't want to know or touch her, I never abused her or raped her or took her to a dressing room 25 years ago in a crowded department store where the doors are LOCKED, she has no idea when, or did anything else to her, except deny her Fake, Made Up Story, that she wrote in a book. IT NEVER HAPPENED, IS A TOTAL SCAM, UNFAIR TRIAL!"

Trump also argued that the Carroll case had a distinctly political motivation, writing that it was "part of the Democrats playbook to tarnish my name and person, much like the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the 51 Intelligence Agents, FBI/Twitter Files, and so much more."

"It is being funded and tried by Democrat operatives, although this was denied by them, and when they got caught in the lie, the Clinton appointed judge would not let us use it in trial," he continued. "Time will prove him to be highly partisan & very unfair. Where's the dress she said she had?"

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Trump, who waived his right to testify in the trial, has filed notice that he will appeal the May 9 verdict.

"Trump keeps defaming E Jean Carroll," Jose Pagliery, who covered the trial for The Daily Beast, tweeted in response to Trump's latest attack. "This afternoon, a NY state court judge in an unrelated case will warn Trump about his online behavior. He's giving the judge ample reason to doubt whether he can abide by court orders—and common decency. Quite the fast-moving train wreck."

"Trump just wants to keep paying @ejeancarroll more and more money in damages," quipped MSNBC legal analyst Katie Phang.