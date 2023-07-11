MyPillow is going broke.

The pro-Trump company announced recently that it will be forced to auction off an expansive amount of equipment after networks and prominent retailers severed ties with the sleep company, following CEO Mike Lindell's controversial claims about the 2020 presidential election. The StarTribune reported that the Minnesota-based manufacturer recently listed more than 850 items — such as sewing machines, industrial fabric spreaders, and forklifts — on the online auction website K-Bid. Lindell revealed that the company has seen a significant plummet in revenue, leading to the consolidation of resources. Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and Slumberland Furniture all stated that they will cease selling MyPillow products as Lindell continues to peddle a false claim about how the 2020 election was stolen from former president Donald Trump.

"It was a massive, massive cancellation," Lindell told the StarTribune. "We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us." Lindell was named in Dominion Voting System's $1.3 billion dollar defamation lawsuit, in which the voting machine and election software company alleged he had slandered them in an effort to demonstrate that the 2020 election had been "rigged."