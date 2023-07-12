Heavy rains trigger flash flooding across northeast U.S.

On Sunday and Monday, heavy rains in Vermont, New York and Connecticut caused flash floods across the area. As reported by Yahoo News on Tuesday, at least one person was killed by the floods and hundreds of motorists were left stranded after roads were washed out and rail service was suspended. West Point, N.Y. received up to 10 inches of rain.

"They're calling this a once-in-a-thousand-year event," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul reportedly noted in a Monday press conference.

The flooding was reportedly a result of an atmospheric high-pressure system near Greenland which has created more extreme weather patterns in Canada and the northeastern corridor of the US. The amount of time the high-pressure system has persisted in the same relative location — along with changes in the jet stream caused by rising global temperatures — has contributed to the increasing likelihood of future severe storms.