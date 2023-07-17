MAGA Republican: Feud between MTG and Boebert so bad "a fistfight could break out at any moment"

Tensions between right-wing Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., are worse than people think and have escalated to the point that a "fistfight could break out at any moment," Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told The Daily Beast, clarifying that he was being serious. Burchett, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, added that as a "professional wrestling fan" and a friend to both Republicans, it's "entertaining to think that a fistfight could break out at any movement. I kind of dig that."

The Freedom Caucus voted to boot Greene after she called Boebert a "little b*tch" on the House floor last month. One unnamed member of the caucus told The Daily Beast that "you can't have too many of these rifts for too long." Another predicted that the two far-right lawmakers would destroy each other: "They will be nailing that coffin shut, and one of them is still in there kicking and screaming!"

The feud is a "two-way sword," Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., told the outlet. "I just think that whatever is there, could be utilized both ways," he said, adding that "people make decisions that they have to work and live by, and you kind of hate being in their shoes."