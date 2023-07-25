DeSantis fires one-third of staff in attempt to stop bleeding money just weeks after campaign launch

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has axed more than a third of his campaign staff — 38 jobs in total — across various departments, per a report from Politico that was confirmed by advisers. The move comes amid broader internal reshuffling by DeSantis' presidential campaign team as it attempts to consolidate finances and whittle down its payroll. Politico also reported that the DeSantis team recently saw the departures of senior campaign advisers, Dave Abrams and Tucker Obenshain, who are expected to support external pro-DeSantis organizations.

"Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden," DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck said in a statement. "Gov. DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we're ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign."

Politico reported that Peck conceded last week during a donor retreat in Deer Valley, Utah, that the campaign had gone over budget in various areas, which will allegedly be ameliorated by limiting travel and decreasing the scope of events.