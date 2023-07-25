Trump lawyer claims bad headlines about him count as "election interference"

Trump lawyer Alina Habba claimed on Monday that unfavorable headlines about the former president are evidence of "election interference." Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., acting as a guest on the conservative media network Newsmax, pressed Habba about a recent report from the Daily Beast that ex-New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik would share a trove of documents with Jack Smith, the special counsel heading the investigation into the Capitol insurrection and attempts to subvert the 2020 election.

"Every headline that comes out in media — I don't even know if I would recognize the Daily Beast as a valuable media source — but the Daily Beast, you know, they come out with these leaks and, you know, I read a little bit more reputable newspapers, but listen, they come out with this for a reason, and everything is done in specific timing. Headlines are done for election interference. Watch," Habba said. "We know that Hunter's associate was supposed to come out and testify on Monday, I heard now he may not be doing so, but watch, they'll come after Trump again around the same time so that, again, they say, 'Look at the shiny ball, guys. Don't look over here. We don't want you to see it. We wanna give you another headline.'"