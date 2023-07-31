Trump complains it's "unpleasant" telling Melania about indictment — while she's reportedly "livid"

Former President Donald Trump expressed dismay at sharing updates about his legal status with his wife, Melania. "It's always unpleasant when you have to go in and tell your wife that, 'By the way, tomorrow sometime I'm going to be indicted,'" Trump said during a Friday radio interview. "And she says, 'For what?' And I say, 'I have no idea. I have absolutely no idea,'" he added.

Fredericks also asked Trump how his family was doing amid the barrage of legal battles the ex-president finds himself mired in. "Well, I try to keep them shielded and out of it," Trump said. "I just stay away from the standpoint of this."

Trump last week was hit with a superseding indictment, adding to his classified documents case, after the Justice Department alleged that he attempted to get rid of surveillance footage from his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida. Though the former first lady has remained relatively mum about her husband's ongoing legal plights, two unnamed sources told the New York Times that Melania was "livid" over Trump's legal team's failure to raise more objections during the deposition in his sexual abuse and defamation case with longtime columnist E. Jean Carroll. Melania has also expressed support for Trump's bid for the 2024 presidency, maintaining her role as his "most trusted and most transparent adviser," per Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.