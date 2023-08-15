Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp rips Trump’s plan to "exonerate" himself with "conclusive" fraud report

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp refuted Donald Trump's repeated election fraud claims after the former president teased the release of a "large, complex, detailed but irrefutable report" that he has baselessly claimed took place in Georgia during the 2020 election. Trump vowed to present the results at 11 am on Monday at his Bedminster, N.J., resort. "Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me… There will be a complete EXONERATION," Trump dubiously wrote on Truth Social.

"The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen," Kemp responded on X, formerly Twitter. "For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward - under oath - and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor. The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus." Kemp was one of the star witnesses in District Attorney Fani Willis' grand jury probe, along with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. "The most basic principles of a strong democracy are accountability and respect for the Constitution and rule of law," Raffensperger said in a statement after the indictment. "You either have it, or you don't."