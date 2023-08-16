Ex-White House lawyer: Trump's "irrefutable" fraud report may "end up as evidence against him"

Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb predicted that former President Donald Trump's "irrefutable" report on alleged election crimes in Georgia could come back to bite him. On Tuesday, the former president responded to his election conspiracy indictment by claiming that he had evidence proving voter fraud in Georgia to be presented next week at his Bedminster, New Jersey residence. "A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey," Trump wrote in a Tuesday Truth Social post. "Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others - There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!"

But Cobb dismissed the claim as "Trump PR" in an interview with CNN. "This is, you know, generating chaos. I mean, frankly, there's a good chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him. It could even end up as the basis for an obstruction count against the author because it's likely to be fiction and solely for the purpose of contaminating the jury pool," he said. Michael Bromwich, a former federal prosecutor and Justice Department inspector general, also predicted the stunt would backfire. "Trump's lawyers will be hiding under the covers, and prosecutors will be listening for obstruction and witness tampering," he tweeted. "The most likely result: accelerated trial dates in DC and Georgia."