In a filing made public Tuesday, special counsel Jack Smith told a federal court that a key witness in the Mar-a-Lago documents case has flipped, recanting previous testimony and implicating Donald Trump.

Known in the indictment as Trump Employee 4, the witness is a Mar-a-Lago information technology worker. Yuscil Taveras, the director of information technology at Mar-a-Lago, entered into the agreement after receiving a target letter from Smith in June warning him he was likely to be charged with perjury. In March, Smith said, Taveras gave false testimony. He changed his testimony regarding efforts to delete security camera footage at Trump's Florida club in July after switching from a lawyer paid for by Trump's Save America PAC to a public defender. He was previously being represented by Walt Nauta's lawyer Stanley Woodward.

"Immediately after receiving new counsel, Trump Employee 4 retracted his prior false testimony and provided information that implicated Nauta, De Oliveira and Trump in efforts to delete security camera footage, as set forth in the superseding indictment," the court filings said .

"Sounds very much like organized crime," wrote national security attorney Mark Zaid, reacting to the breaking news.