Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen warned on Monday that former President Donald Trump is making a mistake by not covering his indicted attorneys' legal costs. Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani recently traveled to Mar-a-Lago to plead for Trump to cover his mounting legal costs stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Fellow former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis also complained on Monday that she was told "Trump isn't funding any of us who are indicted."

"Let me just be very clear when it comes to paying money: He is truly an idiot," Cohen told CNN. "He has not learned yet that the ... three people you don't want to throw under the bus like that: your lawyer, your doctor, and your mechanic," he told Collins. "Because, one way or the other, you're gonna go down the hill and there'll be no brakes." Cohen added that Trump was "absolutely" making a mistake by not paying Giuliani's fees after he teased "smoking gun information" about Trump. "He's gonna need to speak," Cohen predicted. "And he's gonna need to speak before everybody else does."