"I was defamed": Trump melts down on Truth Social after NY AG accuses him of inflating net worth

Donald Trump on Friday claimed he was "DEFAMED" by New York Attorney General Letitia James after her office argued that the former president routinely inflated his net worth to financial firms by as much as $2.2 billion in certain years,

"Based on the undisputed evidence, no trial is required for the court to determine that defendants presented grossly and materially inflated asset values" in their statements of financial condition "and then used those SFCs repeatedly in business transactions to defraud banks and insurers," James said in a filing on Wednesday. James' whopping $250 million lawsuit accuses the Trump family and their real estate company of "grossly" inflating the values of more than a dozen assets between 2011 and 2021, and then subsequently using those funds to defraud banks and insurers on that basis of securing more advantageous loan or insurance terms.

Trump on Truth Social accused James of defamation in an all-caps rant. "IN THE NYS A.G. LETITIA JAMES CASE, I WAS TARGETED, GIVEN NO JURY, NO EXTENSIONS, NO COMMERCIAL DIVISION, NO CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS, NO ANYTHING!" he claimed. "THE DEMOCRAT JUDGE HATES TRUMP WITH A PASSION. THE THING I HAVE IS A GREAT CASE BASED ON PHENOMENAL NUMBERS THAT SHOW A NET WORTH BILLIONS OF DOLLARS MORE THAN SHE VICIOUSLY & FALSELY CLAIMED, VERY LITTLE DEBT, BIG CASH, A POWERFUL DISCLAIMER CLAUSE, PAID OFF LOANS, NO DEFAULTS, 'HAPPY' BANKS, GREAT ASSETS. I WAS DEFAMED BY NYS - ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"