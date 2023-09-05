Priscilla Presley: Elvis was "respectful" of controversial 10-year age gap when she met him at 14

Priscilla Presley said that her late ex-husband and singer Elvis Presley was "respectful" of their controversial 10-year age gap at the Venice Film Festival on Monday promoting the release of Sofia Coppola's film "Priscilla." The new film focuses on Priscilla's whirlwind and controversial romance with Elvis, Entertainment Weekly reported.

"I was a little bit older in life than in numbers and that was the attraction. And you know, people think, 'Oh, it was sex. . .' Not at all. I never had sex with him," Presley said. "He was very kind, very soft, very loving. But he also respected the fact that I was only 14 years old. We were more in mind and thought. And that was our relationship."

The two met in Germany in 1959 when Priscilla was 14 and Elvis was 24, while the singer was in the U.S. Army and Priscilla's stepfather was stationed in the Air Force there. Their marriage lasted from 1967-1973.

"It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me, and I really do think because I was more of a listener," Presley said.

Presley also called Elvis the love of her life and said the reason for their split wasn't because they didn't love each other: "It was the lifestyle that was so difficult for me, and I think any woman can relate to that. But it didn't mar our relationship, we still remained very close. And of course, we had our daughter, and I made sure that he saw her all the time. It was like we never left each other."