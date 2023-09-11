A GOP lawmaker has taken aim at Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., over his ongoing blockade on a multitude of military promotions. Mike McCaul, Texas congressman and Republican Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, during a CNN appearance on Sunday, referred to Tuberville's move as "paralyzing" and a "national security problem."

"The idea that one man in the Senate can hold this up for months — I understand maybe promotions, but nominations? — is paralyzing the Department of Defense," McCaul said. "I think that is a national security problem and a national security issue. But to hold up the top brass from being promoted — and lower brass — I think is paralyzing our Department of Defense."

As NBC notes, Tuberville has held up hundreds of military nominations for months in opposition of a Defense Department policy that "provides paid time off and reimburses travel costs for service members and dependents seeking abortions." Steven Stafford, a spokesperson for Tuberville, called McCaul's remarks "inaccurate" in a statement. "No one can stop [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer from holding votes on these nominations. He just doesn't want to. It's also inaccurate because acting officials are in all of these roles. In some cases these acting officials are the nominees for permanent roles. No jobs are open or going undone right now."