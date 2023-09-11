Donald Trump slammed the Wall Street Journal and Fox News on Sunday over a poll he complained asked voters questions about his age and mental acuity.

"In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll," Trump fumed on his TruthSocial social media platform, "coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality. Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT. Now that the Globalists at Fox & the WSJ have failed to push their 3rd tier candidate to success, they do this."

The former president then went on to challenge Rupert Murdoch, who helms the conglomerate of conservative media networks, President Joe Biden, and Wall Street Journal executives "to acuity tests!"

In a follow-up post shared not long after, Trump alleged he would "name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one," adding that "physical activity" could be added to the mix.

"Page 2: I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me! We can also throw some physical activity into it. I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness. Ask Bret Baier (Fox), a very good golfer. The Wall Street Journal & Fox are damaged goods after their failed DeSanctimonious push & stupid $780,000,000 'settlement.' MORONS!!!"

Trump has consistently derided President Biden over his age and perceived mental deterioration by the public. And, as a recent WSJ poll notes, "Voters overwhelmingly think President Biden is too old to run for re-election and give him low marks for handling the economy and other issues important to their vote."

The subject term limitation for political leaders has been a topical one as of late, largely owing to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's, R-Ky., recent health scares during public appearances. On two separate incidents, the 81-year-old seemingly froze, unable to speak, prompting questions about a potential stroke or seizure disorder. After McConnell was given an ostensibly clean bill of health from the U.S. Capitol attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., hit back, telling reporters that Monahan's explanation was "inadequate" and "not a valid medical diagnosis."

"It doesn't look like dehydration to me," Paul, a licensed ophthalmologist with a medical degree from Duke University, said. "It looks like a focal neurologic event. That doesn't mean it's incapacitating, it doesn't mean he can't serve, but it means that somebody ought to wake up and say, 'Wow! This looks like a seizure.'"