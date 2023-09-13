Lauren Boebert is bragging about being escorted out of "Beetlejuice"

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is now bragging after video of her being booted from a Denver theater for "causing a disturbance" has been made public.

"On the way out is my favorite part of the video," the Colorado congresswoman told the Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo.

The Denver Post first reported that Boebert was escorted out of a Sunday night performance of the Broadway touring "Beetlejuice" at the city-owned Buell Theatre. According to an incident report, venue staff received three different complaints of Boebert and a companion "vaping, singing, causing a disturbance." Brian Kitts, director of marketing and communications for Denver Arts and Venues, told the Post that the patrons were talking loudly and using cameras during the performance. They were warned during an intermission, but the behavior continued into the second act.

According to the incident report, as the two were being escorted from the property, they "stuff like 'do you know who I am,' 'I am on the board,' (and) 'I will be contacting the mayor,'"

A spokesperson for Boebert denied that she was vaping inside the theater but the congresswoman, who is running for reelection next year in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, seemingly boasted about the incident.

"There's nothing new about me having an overtly animated personality," she told the Daily Beast. "After the twirl I said 'omg, I was just Beetlejuice'd from Beetlejuice' and started laughing hysterically."

"Just wait until church footage gets leaked, y'all ain't seen nothing yet!"

Watch the video below, via NBC Denver affiliate 9NEWS: