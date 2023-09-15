Ashton Kutcher resigns from anti-child abuse org after Danny Masterson support: "I am deeply sorry"

The fallout from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' letters of support for convicted rapist Danny Masterson continues.

Kutcher has formally resigned from Thorn, an anti-human trafficking organization, working to eliminate the sexual exploitation of children. The actor started the organization with his ex-wife and actress Demi Moore. Kutcher served as Thorn's chairman of the board, while his wife, Kunis, was an observer on the organization's board. She will step down as well, Time reported.

In a statement posted to Thorn's website on Sept. 14, Kutcher said, "After my wife and I spent days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately." He continued, "I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve."

Kutcher stated he has worked 15 years to amplify the voices of victims of sexual assault and "the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences. This is precisely what we have all worked to reverse over the last decade."

"I want to offer my heartfelt apology to all victims of sexual violence and everyone at Thorn who I hurt by what I did. And to the broader advocacy community, I am deeply sorry," Kutcher said.

The backlash against Kutcher and Kunis began after the couple's letters of support for Masterson were made public during the convicted rapist's sentencing. ​​Chrissie Bixler, one of three of Masterson's ex-girlfriends who accused him of rape, blasted Kunis and Kutcher on Instagram for their letters of support, saying Kutcher was "just as sick as his mentor."