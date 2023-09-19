Howard Stern embraces being called "woke" because “I’m not for stupidity”

The radio show host Howard Stern said he actually embraces being called "woke" as a compliment. Stern said on his show, "The Howard Stern Radio Show" that if being woke means not supporting former President Donald Trump or "that I support people who want to be transgender, or I'm for the vaccine — dude, call me woke as you f**king want."

Stern exclaimed, "I'm not for stupidity," and continued to mention that he received the new COVID-19 booster vaccine.

In the past, the broadcaster referred to Trump as a friend and hosted Trump as a guest on his show prior to his segue into politics. During Trump's presidency, Stern took a more critical stance due to the administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to read legitimate news sources. Here's how woke I am: I believe the election was not rigged," Stern said Trump's claims that the 2020 election was rigged, ultimately leading to the Jan. 6 insurrection, the incitement for which Trump was impeached.

Stern also mentioned the backlash against LGBTQ+ and specifically transgender rights in the country and the widespread and concerning book bans and policing of the historical curriculum in schools.