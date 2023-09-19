Howard Stern embraces being called "woke" because “I’m not for stupidity”

The longtime radio host associates being "woke" with being vaccinated and against Trump

By Nardos Haile

Staff Writer

Published September 19, 2023 5:36PM (EDT)

Howard Stern (Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Howard Stern (Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The radio show host Howard Stern said he actually embraces being called "woke" as a compliment. Stern said on his show, "The Howard Stern Radio Show" that if being woke means not supporting former President Donald Trump or "that I support people who want to be transgender, or I'm for the vaccine — dude, call me woke as you f**king want."

Stern exclaimed, "I'm not for stupidity," and continued to mention that he received the new COVID-19 booster vaccine.

In the past, the broadcaster referred to Trump as a friend and hosted Trump as a guest on his show prior to his segue into politics. During Trump's presidency, Stern took a more critical stance due to the administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to read legitimate news sources. Here's how woke I am: I believe the election was not rigged," Stern said Trump's claims that the 2020 election was rigged, ultimately leading to the Jan. 6 insurrection, the incitement for which Trump was impeached.

Stern also mentioned the backlash against LGBTQ+ and specifically transgender rights in the country and the widespread and concerning book bans and policing of the historical curriculum in schools.


MORE FROM Nardos Haile