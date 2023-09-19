Mark Meadows, Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff, may have just made prosecutors' jobs "easier" when he took the stand last month to testify in his efforts to move his case to federal court. According to former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, it will be difficult for Meadows to flip on Trump now.

"So this is one where, you know, Mark Meadows might have thought that in order to carry his burden, with respect to removing the case to federal court, that he needed to testify," Weissman said on MSNBC's "Deadline White House" on Monday. Host Nicolle Wallace began by referencing a recent New York Times analysis that described Meadows' testimony as having "done him no favors" thus far. "Meadows really did himself a lot of harm by lying and then being contradicted by his own words in that email. That seems to have set in," Wallace said. "Do you think that plays into Jack Smith's negotiations with him if there are any over his testimony?"

"I think that may have been a miscalculation, precisely because of reasons you and I have talked about, which the Times is reporting on, which is that he really got caught in what is hard to describe as anything other than a lie, where he said he had no role whatsoever in connection with the fake electors scheme," Weissman explained. "And you don't have to rely just on Cassidy Hutchinson — the state has, and the federal government has his own words in emails and text messages. So here's the issue: It makes it very hard to now be a cooperator if you have just committed perjury, so it makes it harder for him to have that as a potential out. But it also means that it's easier to charge him."

Watch below via MSNBC: