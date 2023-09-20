Cassidy Hutchinson, the former Trump White House aide turned January 6 whistleblower claims in a new memoir that on that day, she was groped by Rudy Giuliani in the presence of John Eastman, two people accused of helping to orchestrate the plot to overturn the 2020 election.

In her new memoir, "Enough," excerpted in The Guardian, Hutchinson described the day of the Capitol insurrection, writing that Giuliani forced his hand "under my blazer, then my skirt."

"I find Rudy in the back of the tent with, among others, John Eastman," said the former aide to Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff under Donald Trump. "The corners of his mouth split into a Cheshire cat smile. Waving a stack of documents, he moves towards me, like a wolf closing in on its prey."

She continues: "I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh," she writes. "He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to [Trump adviser] John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin."

"I fight against the tension in my muscles and recoil from Rudy's grip," she continues. "… filled with rage, I storm through the tent, on yet another quest for Mark," referring to her ex-boss and former White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows.

"'We have the evidence. It's all here. We're going to pull this off.' Rudy wraps one arm around my body, closing the space that was separating us. I feel his stack of documents press into the small of my back. I lower my eyes and watch his free hand reach for the hem of my blazer."

"'By the way,' he says, fingering the fabric, 'I'm loving this leather jacket on you.' His hand slips under my blazer, then my skirt," Hutchinson writes. "I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh," Hutchinson writes.

According to The Guardian, the memoir, slated to be released domestically next Tuesday, details Hutchinson's " journey from Trump supporter to disenchantment," as well as her pivotal testimony before the House committee on Jan 6.

Giuliani, meanwhile, remains mired in legal and political scandal. On Monday, Trump's former lawyer was sued by his own attorney for $1.36 million after failing to pay his legal fees. Along with a spate of other co-conspirators, he was also recently indicted by Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis on racketeering charges in the Georgia fake elector scheme. Giuliani also faces potential disbarment in connection to his efforts to assist Trump in subverting the 2020 election and had his law license suspended in June of 2021.

Giuliani's political advisor called Hutchinson's claim "a disgusting lie."

"It's fair to ask Cassidy Hutchinson why she is just now coming out with these allegations from two and a half years ago, as part of the marketing campaign for her upcoming book release," ed Goodman said in a statement to Salon. "This is a disgusting lie against Mayor Rudy Giuliani—a man whose distinguished career in public service includes taking down the Mafia, cleaning up New York City and comforting the nation following September 11th."