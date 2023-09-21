Trump lashes out at Megyn Kelly following interview blowback: “She was pretty nasty"

Trump called Hillary Clinton a nasty woman in the 2016 presidential race — and now he's hurling the insult at conservative commentator Megyn Kelly.

Kelly interviewed Trump last week — for the first time since shortly after Trump lashed out at her the first time during a 2015 GOP presidential debate. Trump said Kelly was nasty then, too.

"I did 'Meet the Press' this weekend, they got fantastic ratings. I call it Meet the Fake Press," began Trump at a campaign stop in Iowa on Wednesday. "And it was one question after another after another after another and went through this whole hour. You had Kristen Welker, and she was you know, nice, although she kept interrupting me cause she wasn't loving all of the answers I was giving."

He continued: "Then I did a Megyn Kelly one and she just, you know, boy, she became nastier all of a sudden. She was pretty nasty, didn't ya think? Anybody that watched it?"

During the interview with Kelly, which was released last week, the pundit pressed the former president over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. She noted that his lawyers had signed off saying they turned over everything asked for in the subpoena, only for federal agents to find more classified materials.

For her part, Kelly recently insisted when asked about Trump, "You know, all that nonsense between us is under the bridge, and he could not have been more magnanimous."