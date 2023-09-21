Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce just got a lot messier.

The former "Game of Thrones" star has sued the Jonas Brothers singer, seeking the return of their two children to the U.K. after Jonas filed for divorce earlier this month, NBC News reported. In a Thursday court petition, Turner alleged that Jonas would not relinquish the passports belonging to their young kids, who have been prevented from returning to "their habitual residence" in England.

The former couple made England their permanent home in April after deciding that their children would attend school there, the filing said. Presently, the kids are in New York with Turner, it added.

Over the summer, as Turner filmed a new television show in the U.K. and Jonas embarked on his Jonas Brothers world tour, their relationship unraveled. According to Turner's petition, the former couple planned for their children to stay with Jonas in the U.S. until Turner finished filming. Turner would then travel to New York in September and return home to the U.K. with the kids, but that plan allegedly never came to fruition.

Turner further claims that Jonas' refusal to allow their children to return to England is a breach of her custody rights as their mother. Her petition was filed through a child abduction clause stipulated in the Hague Convention, which seeks for children to be returned to their country of residence if taken by a parent. According to NBC News, it's "mostly enforced against mothers, rather than fathers, making Turner's petition against Jonas notable."

A representative for Jonas has since shared his "wish" that Turner "reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner" in a statement to NBC.