Hutchinson: Trump took part in “Hang Mike Pence” chants on Jan. 6

Former Trump aid turned whistleblower Cassidy Hutchinson, in her new bombshell memoir, "Enough," details how the former president participated in calls to "hang" former Vice President Mike Pence as he watched the Jan 6 Capitol insurrection unspool on television.

In 2022, the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol attacks heard testimony indicating that Donald Trump demonstrated support for chants to "Hang Mike Pence." Hutchinson in her book has affirmed this testimony, writing how she heard the former president utter the word "hang" while watching the riots from the White House's Oval dining room.

"I take a few steps back as Mark [Meadows] takes my place in the doorway and strain to listen to both conversations," she writes. "The TV in the Oval dining room is blaring, and the president is yelling. What's he saying? I can't make it out. I hear him say "hang" repeatedly. Hang? Hang? What's that about? Mark hands his phone back to me, the cue for me to return to my desk."

"Back in my office," Hutchinson continues, "my phone notifies me of a Trump tweet: 'Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should I have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving states a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!'"

"They're calling for the Vice President to be hanged," she adds. "The president is okay with it. He doesn't want to do anything."