"Crooked as a barrel of fish hooks": Whistleblower accuses Sarah Huckabee Sanders of ethics scandal

The lawyer for an anonymous whistleblower has renewed his client's claim that Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders altered and withheld public records in connection to her office's spending habits. Attorney Tom Mars, in a letter sent to state Sen. Jimmy Hickey, provided client testimony and supporting documents for a request for a legislative audit. Hickey last month asked the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee to investigate the purchase of a $19,000 lectern by Sanders' office. He also asked the committee to scrutinize the "retroactive shielding of several government records after Sanders signed additional Freedom of Information Act exemptions into law this month after a special legislative session," according to The Arkansas Advocate. "I have seen a copy of the letter you sent to Sen. Wallace and Rep. Gazaway, Chairpersons of the Legislative Joint Audit Committee," Mars wrote, "requesting an audit of the following matters: (1) the purchase of a podium or lectern from Beckett Events LLC for the use of the Governor's Office; and (2) all matters, involving the Governor or the Governor's Office, made confidential by Section 4(a) of Act 7 of the First Extraordinary Session of 2023."

"Does item (2) in your request encompass any documents that were: (a) altered by the Governor's Office before being produced in response to a request for copies of public records made pursuant to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act ("FOIA") and (b) non-exempt documents that were knowingly withheld from production under the FOIA at the direction of the Governor's office?" The letter adds that Mars' client, a "witness with firsthand knowledge of these matters," can "provide clear and convincing evidence of those occurrences to the Legislative Joint Audit Committee."

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison blasted Sanders and her father, Mike Huckabee — the former governor of Arkansas — over the alleged scandal. "Her daddy is Mike Huckabee," Harrison wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "She lied every day to the press on behalf of Trump … who on this spinning blue ball called Earth is surprised that Sarah is as crooked as a barrel of fish hooks?!"