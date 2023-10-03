Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla" paints a different picture of the supposed fairy tale of the sometimes volatile relationship between the late Elvis Presley and his then-wife Priscilla Presley. The infamous couple's romanticized love story is seen through a new lens in the film's trailer released on Tuesday.

The movie is based on Priscilla's 1986 memoir "Elvis and Me" which detailed the accounts of their turbulent relationship mostly due to Elvis's frequent infidelities and affairs with other women and his battle with addiction. In Coppola's filmmaker lens, she hits on the same instabilities in their relationship.

The A24-produced film highlights Priscilla's origin story, played by Cailee Spaeny, as the daughter of an Air Force captain who is swept away by the rock star Elvis (Jacob Elordi), whose music career has halted because he has been drafted into the military. Glimpses of the trailer focus on the blossoming young love contrasted with the real-life levels of trauma, stress and dysfunction that plagued the couple's relationship.

In a scene in the trailer Elvis directs Priscilla to wear "dark hair and more eye makeup," depicting the influence and control he had over her now iconic '60s aesthetic. Later on in the trailer, a shakey Priscilla asks Elvis: "Is there something you're hiding?" He yells back, "I don't have a godd**n thing to hide." He also angrily throws a chair above Priscilla's head in one of the multiple shots of the film in the trailer.

Take a look:

"Priscilla" opens nationwide on Friday, Nov. 3.