“I should be high up”: Trump rages on Truth Social after falling off Forbes wealthiest list

Former President Donald Trump on Monday accused Forbes magazine of colluding with New York Attorney General Letitia James after he fell off the outlet’s list of 400 wealthiest Americans.

“China owned (China Investment Corp, the Country’s Sovereign wealth Fund!), and very badly failing, Forbes ‘Magazine,’ which lost most of its relevance long ago, and which knows less about me than Stormy Daniels (who doesn’t know me at all!) or Rosie O’Donnell, took me off their Fake Forbes 400 list, just by a ‘whisker,’ even though they know that I should be high up on that now very dated and discredited ‘antique,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“They are working with the Racist and highly incompetent, job killing Attorney General of New York, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, who has allowed Murder and Violent Crime in the State to hit epidemic levels,” he continued. “China owned Forbes is a participant in the Election Interference Scam, and after what I have done to China, with hundreds of billions of dollars being paid to the USA, who can blame them? For years Forbes has attacked me with really dumb writers assigned to hit me hard, and I am now up 60 Points on the Republicans, and beating Crooked Joe by a lot. So much for Forbes!”

The magazine last week announced that Trump, whose net worth the outlet estimated at $2.6 billion, is “no longer rich enough” to make the list, missing it by about $300 million. Trump’s net worth fell more than $600 million, in large part due to the failure of Truth Social. His stake in the platform’s parent company fell from $730 million in value to less than $100 million. His office buildings are also down about $170 million, the outlet reported.