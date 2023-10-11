Have you tried Taylor Swift's chai sugar cookies?

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

If you keep up with music-industry news and stadium tours, the NFL, celebrity dating and divorces, Deuxmoi, or even the condiments celebrities are dipping their chicken into, you’ve probably been hearing a lot about Taylor Swift these last few months.

While the superstar is often a hot topic (and has been for well over a decade) among anyone tapped into pop culture, she’s been front-and-center in the news, social media, and dinner conversations since the start of the Eras Tour back in March.

That spotlight has only gained momentum as each tour night revealed surprise songs and alleged easter eggs, ties to rumored flings, and a long-awaited Taylor's Version announcement of her 1989 album.

Now, while Taylor is on a brief break from touring (she resumes October 18 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium), the latest focus — aside from The Eras Tour concert film hitting theaters this week — has been on her rumored budding romance with Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

If you Food52ers are wondering why you’re getting a celebrity news breakdown instead of a recipe roundup or ingredient deep-dive, don’t fret, there’s a purpose to this pop-culture catch-up. Taylor's been making headlines for an additional thing this fall: her Chai Sugar Cookies from 2009.

Joy Wilson — known as Joy the Baker — has been sharing her recipes for sweet treats on her baking blog since 2008 and her cookbook Joy the Baker Cookbook: 100 Simple and Comforting Recipes was one of our Community’s favorite cookbooks in 2012. Back in 2009, Taylor tweaked Joy’s Giant Vanilla Sugar Cookie recipe by adding Chai spices and an eggnog glaze.

Now, nearly 15 years later, the recipe has resurfaced and is all over TikTok being made, rated, and reviewed by anyone searching for the perfect fall cookie. Have you given it a try?