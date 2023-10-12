Beyoncé surprises Taylor Swift at "Eras Tour" concert film premiere: "An actual fairytale”

The hottest pop stars of the moment are arguably Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. In a summer filled with their era-defining and fashion-centric tours, "Eras Tour" and "Renaissance" which have helped boost local economies across the country and helped each star gross over a billion dollars in revenue. Needless to say the pop singers have a hold on this cultural moment and they know it.

Last night at Swift's premiere for her "Era Tour" concert film, Queen Bey, aka Beyoncé, showed up in a surprise appearance on the carpet. The decorated musician is known for showing up late or not even appearing at events she's invited to, so it came to a shock to Swifties and Beyhive fans that she adorned the carpet and even took a photo with Swift. Even Swift seemed to be stunned at Beyoncé's appearance. The singer posted a moving photo of the two seated in an empty theater on her Instagram. Swift said in her caption “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence.”

“The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms,” Swift continued. “Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Fans were aghast at the joint appearance, some online getting emotional over the comparisons between both artists and highlighting that "we are just so lucky to be living in a time with two absurdly talented, very different women at the top of the music industry."