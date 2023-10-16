Trump rages on Truth Social during Judge Chutkan’s hearing on gag order

Donald Trump lashed out on Truth Social as Judge Tanya Chutkan began a hearing on a proposed gag order in the former president’s election interference case. “The TRUMP GAG ORDER that the CORRUPT Biden Administration is trying to obtain is totally Unconstitutional!” Trump wrote on his social media platform as proceedings got underway in D.C. Chutkan ultimately issued a partial gag order relating to statements about special counsel Jack Smith, the federal court and staff and possible witnesses in the case. “This is not about whether or not I like the language Mr. Trump uses," Chutkan said, according to The Messenger. "This is about language that presents a danger to the administration of justice.”

Trump during the hearing also shared a post from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who attended the proceedings in person. “They are attempting to muzzle the most popular political figure in America!” Greene wrote in the post, alleging that a gag order would strip all Americans of the “opportunity to hear from the leading candidate for President.”

Trump ahead of the hearing on Sunday night teased a “big day for Democracy” on Monday. “A Leaking, Crooked and Deranged Prosecutor, Jack Smith, who has a terrible record of failure, is asking a highly partisan Obama appointed Judge, Tanya Chutkan, who should recuse herself based on the horrible things she has said, to silence me, through the use of a powerful GAG ORDER, making it impossible for me to criticize those who are doing the silencing, namely Crooked Joe Biden, and his corrupt and weaponized DOJ & FBI,” he wrote. “They want to take away my First Amendment rights, and my ability to both campaign and defend myself. In other words, they want to cheat and interfere in the 2024 Presidential Election. Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before. It is strictly Banana Republic kind of ‘stuff.’ These political Hacks and Thugs are destroying our Country. Let’s see what happens on Monday in Judge Chutkan’s courtroom. Will America survive, or not?”