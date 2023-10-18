Trump may have violated gag order by sharing AG Letitia James' address on Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump took shots at New York Attorney General Letitia James as his civil fraud trial continues to play out in New York by ranting on his Truth Social platform, sharing James's address online, and potentially violating one of his recently imposed gag orders in the process. U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday issued a limited gag order on former President Donald Trump in his Washington D.C. federal election case, doubling up on the partial gag order New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron hit the former president with earlier this month. Each order came as the result of the former president's proclivity to publicly target and attack perceived enemies online, which typically includes individuals involved, either directly or indirectly, in his numerous legal woes.

On Monday night, Trump took to Truth Social to rip into James, sharing a Substack article from far-right activist Laura Loomer that, in a series of unfounded claims, accused James of being in cahoots with “Christian J. French, The Trump hating COO and heir to the Anti-Trump ‘Regional News Network.’” The article also linked to a number of documents that appear to disclose James' home address. "Her Fake Case against me should be dropped immediately!" Trump fumed. "My Financial Statements are extremely conservative, and her numbers were way off, including the fact that she undervalued Mar-a-Lago and Doral by Billions of Dollars. She also didn’t reveal the 100% Disclaimer Clause at the front of the Financial Statements, and that she sued me under a Statute that was never used before. MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE AND ELECTION INTERFERENCE ALL WRAPPED UP IN ONE!"

Trump may have violated Judge Engoron's gag order, The Daily Beast reported. The order bars Trump from attacking court personnel involved in his New York civil fraud case, and while James is technically not a staffer, she remains a critical linchpin of the probe and subsequent indictment.