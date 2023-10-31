"Friends" cast is processing the "unfathomable loss" of Matthew Perry

The "Friends" cast are commemorating and grieving their late friend and cast member Matthew Perry after his unexpected death on Saturday.

In a statement to CNN, the cast comprised of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc said, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” the statement continued. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The late actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday afternoon after his assistant found him unresponsive in a hot tub. His cause of death has been “deferred,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. Many news outlets had initially written he had died from an apparent drowning. The medical examiner's officer said that an autopsy has been conducted but "examiners are awaiting the results of toxicology reports in order to determine Perry’s cause of death.”

Perry, 54, was widely known for his portrayal of fan-favorite sarcastic but loveable Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom "Friends" from 1994 to 2004. "Friends" was one of the most watched and popular shows in its late '90s to the early aughts. The cast did a successful reunion in 2021 on Max.