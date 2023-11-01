Trump lawyer Alina Habba thinks Secret Service will protect Trump from being jailed

Former President Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba on Tuesday dismissed concerns about him potentially being jailed, citing his Secret Service protection. During an interview with conservative network Newsmax, host Carl Higbie mentioned the ex-president's recently imposed partial gag orders in his New York business fraud case and D.C. election interference case. "How is this — Could they even possibly throw him in jail? What would that look like?" Higbie asked. "He's protected by Secret Service, period," Habba replied. "So I always tell people when they're panicked, listen, he's protected by Secret Service, number one. Number two, he did nothing wrong."

"So, when people go to jail because they've done something wrong. Do we have crooked situations in and out of court?" the MAGA lawyer asked. "Absolutely. Could they try? Probably? But it won't work because there is still [a] trial process. There [are] still facts and unfortunately, they're not going to win on the facts. Secret Service will always protect President Trump. That's the truth. They have to. Wherever he is. But it's not — it's not even something we think to be honest, because this is all political. It's really not. There's no criminal acts that he's done. There's no civil wrongs that he's done unless making money for banks is a civil wrong. I mean that — that's — it's Trump derangement syndrome at its best. I'm not worried about him. He's not worried, and the American public shouldn't be worried."