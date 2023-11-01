Second person to receive experimental pig heart transplant dies

The world's second xenotransplant recipient, Lawrence Faucette, died Tuesday at age 58. As reported by CNN, Faucette received the experimental transplant six weeks ago after being admitted to the University of Maryland Medical Center with symptoms of heart failure and pre-existing conditions which made him ineligible for a traditional human heart transplant. Despite excellent heart functions reported after the first month and an experimental course of immunossuppresants applied to guard against organ rejection, UMMC said Faucette's transplanted heart began showing signs of rejection in recent days.

“Mr. Faucette’s last wish was for us to make the most of what we have learned from our experience, so others may be guaranteed a chance for a new heart when a human organ is unavailable. He then told the team of doctors and nurses who gathered around him that he loved us. We will miss him tremendously,” said UMMC Cardiac Xenotransplantation Director Dr. Bartley Griffin.

Faucette is survived by his wife, Ann Faucette. Several days before her husband underwent the surgery, she told reporters the couple had “no expectations other than hoping for more time together. ... That could be as simple as sitting on the front porch and having coffee together.” UMMC doctors report that, following his experimental surgery, Faucette was indeed well enough to spend his final weeks with family.