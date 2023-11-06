"Control your client": Judge calls out Trump lawyers and threatens to shut down testimony

Former President Donald Trump was repeatedly reprimanded by New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing his civil fraud trial and his Monday testimony. Trump used the beginning of his testimony to complain about his legal woes, telling attorney general's counsel Kevin Wallace that "you" and other "Democrat" prosecutors were "all coming after me from 15 different sides," according to The Messenger.

Engoron told Trump that Wallace had been "patient" with him but instructed him to answer the questions. After a tangent about the statute of limitations, Trump complained "I'm sure the judge will rule against me because he always rules against me." Engoron asked Trump attorney Chris Kise whether the former president's commentary was necessary and Kise argued that Trump should be given "latitude" as a former president. "You can attack me, do whatever you want, but answer the question," the judge told Trump.

The judge later grew frustrated with Trump's responses again. "Mr. Kise, can you control your client?” Engoron asked him. “This is not a political rally.” Kise responded later: "You're in control of the courtroom, not me." Engoron later told Kise again, "I beseech you to control him if you can." Fellow Trump attorney Alina Habba defended her client, adding that Engoron is hear to "hear what he has to say." Engoron ordered Habba and Kise to sit down: "I'm not here to hear what he has to say. He's here to answer questions." That prompted Trump to complain that "this is a very unfair trial. Very very unfair and I hope the public is watching it." Engoron later threatened to excuse the witness. "Mr. Kise, can you control your witness because I am considering drawing a negative inference on any question he might be asked?" he told Trump's attorneys.