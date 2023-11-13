"The Marvels" debuts with the lowest box office for a Marvel movie ever

"The Marvels" has not flown further, faster or higher in its disappointing $47 million opening weekend box office. The sequel to 2019's billion-dollar success "Captain Marvel" flopped, earning itself the lowest opening weekend in the 15-year-long franchise's history with over 30 films.

The film has made $61 million overseas but still, it is not a confident showing for the Marvel franchise that is grappling with what people have deemed "superhero fatigue" for its bombardment of Marvel shows and films after "Avengers: Endgame." "The Marvels" may have opened with the lowest box office of a Marvel movie this year but the studio has been showing signs of distress with the critically and audience-panned “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Eternals.”

While "The Marvels" is generally favored by critics and the audience, debuting with a 62% Tomatometer and 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, that's based on fewer people watching. The last Marvel film in theaters earlier this year was "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which debuted with a $57.2 million opening box office — only slightly better than "The Marvels."

In an interview with CNBC, Disney CEO Bob Iger said over the summer that Disney would be scaling back its Marvel projects including the plethora of new Marvel TV shows. It will address a "diluted focus and attention" to adjust to faltering audiences and dwindling box office numbers for the studios' films.