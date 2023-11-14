SEC filing: Trump's Truth Social has lost $73 million — as valuation plummets more than $850 million

Former President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform has lost $73 million since it started last year, according to a new filing from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing was shared by Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the special purpose acquisition company that plans to merge with Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), as noted by Forbes. Per the SEC, TMTG reported sales of only $1.4 million in its first year. In 2022, Truth Social lost $50 million, and in the first half of 2023, it lost another $23 million.

The filing cites TMTG's “ability to continue as a going concern,” as evidenced by its shoddy numbers in the last few years. "TMTG believes that it may be difficult to raise additional funds through traditional financing sources in the absence of material progress toward completing its merger with Digital World,” the filing adds. The company as a whole, the filing notes, is linked to the ex-president's “reputation and popularity,” and it “may diminish” if Trump's likeability “were to suffer.”

At the time of the merger, TMTG was valued at a whopping $875 million, a number that has since fallen to between $5 and $25 million, per financial disclosures made this year by Trump to the Federal Election Commission.