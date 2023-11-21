This healthy-ish twist on chocolate bread has only 3 simple ingredients

Over the past few months, writing about food — including researching the many different ways to prepare it and experimenting with new recipes and flavors — has been transformative. I thought I had it all figured out, but I was just as wrong as anyone who ever thinks they have it all figured out.

Why, you ask? I discovered that I could make a semi-healthy chocolate dessert, which blew my mind. Hopefully, it will blow yours, too. This part will wow you for sure: You only need three ingredients to make it.

Starting a health journey can be extremely scary. The main reason is we feel like we will never get to enjoy dessert again and be forced to dwell in the land of bland and dull snacks, like those popcorn cakes that really should be used as table coasters.

Luckily, I've found joy in the many different kinds of fruit and fruit hacks I've come across while on this journey. Have you ever squeezed lemon on top of cold watermelon chunks? You should try it.

But let's be honest: Too much fruit can also be, well, boring. That is why I almost lost my mind . . . until I found this chocolate bread that is so easy to make — and tastes so good — it must have been the stuff Jesus doled out the very day he turned water into wine.

This isn't the healthiest snack in the world; however, it's low-carb, yeast-free and flourless. Organic dark chocolate is also healthier than other varieties. You can get creative and add the ingredients of your choice to spice things up. As a chocolate-loving guy, I stick to my favorite tried-and-true flavor.

I would not have been able to make this bread back when I was a single dude. The problem is that single guys often don’t prioritize dishes. I never had an apple peeler, bread pan, garlic mincer, whisk or anything similar until I married my wife.

If you would like to take this moment to call me a caveman, I won't argue with you because single me had only one bowl and one spoon for cereal and one frying pan and one spatula for scrambling my beloved eggs. What did I eat on? Paper plates, which I gladly shared with guests.

Cooking would have been a disaster if I didn't have all of her gadgets, some of which you will need to whip up this chocolate bread. Now, pull out your kitchen gizmos because you can't play this game without the right tools.

3-Ingredient Chocolate Bread

Yields 1 loaf Prep Time 5 minutes Cook Time 40 minutes