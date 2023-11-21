Vets sound alarm about mysterious and sometimes fatal illness spreading among dogs nationwide

As many pet owners gear up to board their dogs for the holidays, some veterinarians are sounding the alarm about a mysterious respiratory illness spreading among dogs. Experts say the illness at hand presents like “kennel cough,” a common canine condition, but appears to last longer and even be fatal in some cases. Veterinary laboratories in Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon and Rhode Island, are investigating the illness that has been spreading since the middle of August, according to AP News. Most recently, the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) stated in a news release that it received more than 200 case reports from veterinarians since mid-August.

Vets advise pet owners that if your dog shows signs of respiratory disease, isolate them in the home, call your vet, and get them checked out. Kurt Williams, director of the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University, told AP News while dogs have died, pet owners shouldn’t panic just yet, but instead consult with your vet and take preventative measures as vets figure out what’s going on. Dr. Lindsey Ganzer, a veterinarian in Colorado who has treated 35 dogs, told the New York Times one commonality among the sick dogs was that they spent time in spaces with a lot of other dogs — like doggy daycares, dog parks or boarding facilities.

“We’re really hoping just with getting the word out there that people are less inclined to do that,” she said. “The veterinary community as a whole is kind of scared.”